Henry Kraft Jr. SPRINGFIELD — Henry Kraft Jr., 92, died Feb. 2, 2022, at Springfield Hospital, after a period of declining health. He was born on May 9, 1929, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of Ruth and Henry Kraft Sr. He graduated in 1947 from Jersey Preparatory School, in 1951 from Rutgers University and earned a master's degree from Dartmouth College. Mr. Kraft served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He married Alice Jane March 29, 1952; she died in 2014. He worked at Mountainside Hospital and Valley Regional Hospital as a lab technician; a chemist at Chemway Corp.; and for most of his career, he taught science at Black River High School in Ludlow, retiring in 1991. Mr. Kraft enjoyed gardening, hiking, swimming, woodworking, trains and making maple syrup. Survivors include four children, Ruth Wadleigh, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, James and Stephen Kraft, of Springfield, Jae Wiss, of Newport, Rhode Island; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a sister, Joan Kraft. A private ceremony will be held and burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.