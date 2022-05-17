Henry Kraft RANDOLPH CENTER — A graveside service for Henry "Hank" Kraft, who died Feb. 2, 2022, will be 11 a.m. May 24 in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, with the Rev. Harold Noyes officiating.
Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 1:01 am
