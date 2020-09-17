Henry Patrick Battles Nov. 4, 1958 - Sept. 14, 2020 RUTLAND — Henry Patrick "Hank" Battles died on Sept. 14, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, due to complications from his long battle with colon cancer. He was 61 years old. Hank was the son of Betty (Carrier) Battles and the late Honorable Henry Joseph Battles. He was a loving brother of Christopher Battles and Judy Shaw of Queensbury, New York, the late Cynthia Battles of Rutland, Vermont, John Battles and wife Janis Ching of Berkeley, California, Michelle (Battles) Fallon and husband the late Mark Fallon of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and Michael Battles and wife Kelly of Ashland, Massachusetts. He was also the cherished uncle to Patrick and Madeline Fallon of Weymouth, Massachusetts, Joe, Tom and Sam Battles of Berkeley, California, and Nathan, Ian and Ana Battles of Ashland, Massachusetts. Hank graduated salutatorian from Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1977 and attended the University of Vermont. As the oldest of six children, he took his role as caretaker seriously. He never forgot a birthday or graduation of his nieces and nephews nor tired of taking his aunts on trips to their favorite snack bar. As a child, Hank fell in love with the game of golf and it showed. By his senior year in high school, he was not only captain of the golf team, but also had bragging rights and the nickname “Ace” for having hit a hole-in-one off the 15th tee. While golf was his passion, all sports brought him joy. He was an avid fan of the Boston teams, frequently visiting the area to celebrate their success with family. Boston and Rutland weren’t the only places to connect with family and friends. Saratoga in August was a good place to meet and the perfect opportunity to introduce the next generation to Hank’s strategies for picking horses, of which he had many. Hank was a proud member of the Rutland community and would often be seen walking the streets of the town that he loved. He was well-known and well-liked with a story to tell and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church. Due to COVID-19 considerations and the safety of all involved, no visiting hours will be scheduled but a celebration of his life will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Hank’s name to Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.