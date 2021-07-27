Henry T. Ransom Sr. CASTLETON — The memorial service for Henry T. Ransom Sr., 82, who died Saturday, July 10, 2021, was held Monday, July 19, at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Noble officiated. A poem was read by Anne Reed. Private burial followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A reception took place at the Castleton senior center.
