Henry T. Ransom CASTLETON — Henry T. Ransom, 82, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Castleton, the son of Clarence and Anna (Brassor) Ransom. He married Harriet Gemmell, Feb. 14, 1981. Mr. Ransom was a slate quarry worker until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and dancing. Survivors include his wife, of Castleton; children, Henry T. Ransom Jr., of Florida, Amanda Mitchell, Susan Perry, both of Rutland; stepson, Duncan Gemmell, of New York; siblings, Clarence Ransom, of Arizona, Judy Brown, of West Rutland; half-brothers, John Kasper, of Bennington, Tommy Kasper, of Brandon, Paul Kasper, of Hardwick; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Ransom; a stepson, Scott Gemmell; and a sister, Barbara Parrott. The memorial service will be at noon Monday, July 19, at Durfee Funeral Home where a calling hour begins an hour prior to the service. Private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, followed by a reception.
