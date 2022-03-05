Henry Wenta PROCTOR — Henry Wenta, 68, of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Born in Proctor, on April 9, 1953, the son of late Leokadia (Rewinski) and Alexander B. Wenta, Henry was raised on a 3.5-acre farm, which included his mother’s flower garden, a cow, chickens, apple and pear trees. After graduating from Proctor High School in 1971, he studied at Vermont Technical Institute. He held positions at the 19th Greene Bar & Restaurant and Green Mountain Distributors before relocating to New Hampshire. Henry worked in information technology for more than 30 years, including positions with St. Anselm’s College, New Hampshire Distributors, and most recently enjoyed his time working for Elliot Hospital in Manchester. He cherished time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Sailor. He also loved nature, traveling, fast cars, cigars, a good liquor and sports. Henry will be missed and lovingly remembered. Family members include son, Alexander R. Wenta and granddaughter, Sailor, of Manchester; daughter, Tricia Houghton Patch and grandsons, Alex, Austin and Avery, of Maryland; siblings, late Donya Graham, Ted Wenta and wife Lorraine, Ella Ruchaber, late Agnes Biczko, Albert Wenta; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, March 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
