Herbert C. Stark Jr. WHITEHALL — Herbert C. (Bum) Stark Jr., 83, passed away on March 2, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a long illness. Born February 29th, 1940, the son of Herbert C. (Sonny) and Evelyn (Lucas) Stark at home. Dad went to school until the 9th grade, working on the family farm before going to work for C.D. Perry & Sons Inc., building and tearing down bridges until his retirement. He enjoyed going to the Wooden Soldier for breakfast, long back road riding while listening to his blues music and enjoying the scenic views, hunting, and taking care of his babies, Nuisance and Baby. Dad is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Elise A. Stark, granddaughter Samantha E. Streeter, Sisters; Roberta Fraiser, Francis Loiselle, and Brother Roscoe Stark. He is survived by his Daughter Brenda (Jon) Streeter, Grandson Christopher, Son Herbert (Christine) Stark, Grandson Keanan. Daughters; Michelle Stark, Tricia Stark and their children, Sisters; Beatrice Stark, Toni Stark, and sister-in-law June Stark, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends and family of the Skenesborough Skeet Club; Orson Kingsley, Francis Wilbur, and Dougie Blanchard. The family will hold a memorial gathering in the spring at the Skenesborough Skeet Club. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home. Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887 Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com
