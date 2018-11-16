Herbert F. Bouchard RUTLAND - Herbert F. Bouchard, 81, died Nov. 13, 2018, at Rutland Healthcare Center. He was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Ferdinand and Ethalene (Alden) Bouchard. Mr. Bouchard was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed watching Western movies. Survivors include two children Bobby Bouchard, of North Clarendon, Laurie Bouchard, of Rutland; seven grandchildren, and a great-grandson. He was predeceased by his former wife, Joyce (Hewitt) Bouchard, in 2012. The graveside service will be held at a later date in Orwell. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
