Herbert J. Groesbeck FAIR HAVEN — Herbert Joseph Groesbeck, 64, died Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 20, 1957, in Cambridge, New York, the son of William and Helen (Stratton) Groesbeck, and grew up in Hebron, New York. He married Denise A. Gleason July 4, 1982. Mr. Groesbeck was employed by several farms, papermills and slate quarries and for many years, by the Andrusco Quarry in Fair Haven. He was a member of the Fair Haven Eagles Club. He enjoyed playing blackjack, fishing and going to the casino. Survivors include his wife, of Fair Haven; three siblings, Helen McKittrick, of Salem, New York, Geraldine Ross, of Arlington, William Groesbeck, of Granville, New York; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mr. Groesbeck was predeceased by a daughter, Heather Groesbeck, in 2016; a stepdaughter, Jody Murry, in 2015; a sister, Susan Groesbeck in 2019 and a brother, Robert Groesbeck in 1994. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Private burial will be at a later date in Poultney Cemetery.
