Herbert Wisch CHESTER — Herbert Wisch died peacefully on June 5, 2019. Herb was predeceased by his loving wife Daryl. A celebration of his life will be held at Neal’s Restaurant in Proctorsville, Vermont, on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
