Herman A. Danielowich RUTLAND — Herman A. Danielowich, 91, of Rutland, VT died September 9, 2023, at his home, surrounded by those he loved and those who loved him. He was born June 10, 1932 in Calverton, Long Island, NY, the son of Frank A. and Anna (Karzenski) Danielowich. A US Air Force veteran, he served during the Korean Conflict. An electronic technician, he worked for 35 years in the Federal Aviation Administration. An avid model ship builder, he completed a detailed replica of the Titanic. He loved travelling to Montreal with Arlene and completing challenging picture puzzles. His kind sense of humor and gentle ways will be missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Arlene (Hackal) Danielowich; two sons, Steve Frank Danielowich and John Edward Danielowich; a brother, Frank Danielowich; two grandchildren, Jack and Lila Grace; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Tina “Sis” Cristiofori. He was predeceased by 3 sisters, Pat Zambriski, Marge Murphy and Trudy Wiwczar. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
