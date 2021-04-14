Herman J. Matulonis SPRINGFIELD — Herman J. “Herm” Matulonis, 96, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 4, 1925, in Proctorsville, the son of Ignatz George and Violet (Bressette) Matulonis. He attended Ludlow High School. Mr. Matulonis served in the U.S. Navy as a signalman aboard merchant marine ships during World War II. He worked in the Ludlow textile mill and then Woodruff Motors in Springfield, before establishing Matulonis Auto Body there. On Jan. 25, 1947, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Blanchard. He built their family home in Springfield, where they raised their children. Mr. Matulonis enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Sunday drives. Survivors include four children, Donna Golec of North Springfield, David Matulonis of Scarborough, Maine, Deborah Matulonis of White River Junction, Daniel Matulonis of Perkinsville; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; two siblings, Calla Susee of Walpole, New Hampshire, Victor Matulonis of Springfield. He was predeceased by his wife; four brothers, Joseph, Arthur, Mitchell and Iggy Matulonis; and a great-grandson. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
