Herta Ziegler RUTLAND — Herta Ziegler, 90, died Dec. 12, 2019, at The Gables at East Mountain. She was born in Munich, Germany, March 2, 1929, daughter of Wolfgang and Maria (Kroyer) Spann. Herta was the eldest of eight children from a loving home. She was educated in Germany, speaking five languages and working for the U.S. government, the UN and the Armed Forces in Germany. She was a loving wife, caring for her 100% disabled husband. She retired to Vermont after Frank's death and made The Gables her home, which brought serenity and comfort. Frank and Herta traveled extensively in their Airstream. They visited Hawaii yearly in their senior years. Surviving is a sister-in-law, Dolores Stokes, of Fair Haven; and family in Munich, Germany. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank B. Ziegler, in 2006. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
