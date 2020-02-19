Herta Ziegler RUTLAND — Herta Ziegler, 90, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with chronic congestive heart disease. Herta was born on March 2, 1929, to Wolfgang Spann and Maria Kroyer, in Munich, Germany. She graduated from Luisen-Gymnasium in 1949. After graduation, she landed her first job as a secretary for the U.S. Air Force in Munich, kicking off a 12-year career in this field. In 1958, she met Frank Ziegler, and they wed in 1960. After retiring in 1970, Herta spent her time caring for her beloved disabled husband. She loved traveling all over the country as long as her health permitted. Herta was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Frank; and her brother, Alwin. She is survived by her sisters, Elfriede, Gerda, Heidi and Traudi; and her brothers, Wolfgang and Manfred. There will be no memorial service. For those who wish to make a donation in her memory, they should be made to The Disabled American Veterans.
