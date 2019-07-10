Hilaire P. Hennessy CHESTER — Hilaire Peter Hennessy died unexpectedly on July 5, 2019, in Chester, at the age of 61. Hilaire was the grandson of Dorothy Day and Forster Batterham, and the son of Tamar and David Hennessy. He was the eighth of nine children: preceded in death by Nicky and Susie; celebrated and mourned by Becky, Eric, Mary, Maggie, Martha and Kate. Loving friend and husband to Erin, with whom he raised four remarkable children Ivan, Riley, Tessa and Neomi, in Perkinsville. Hilaire was born on Aug. 17, 1957, in Staten Island, New York. He attended East Hill School in Andover where he met Erin Schuerger. The high school sweethearts married in 1978. Hilaire worked locally on family farms, as well as traveling throughout New England and the Southeast as a sheep shearer. He was best-known for his natural artistry in carving wood, bone and antler, and for his kindness, generosity and lifelong friendships. He was a loving father and cherished Pop-pop to five grandchildren Blake, Penelope, Sawyer, Ada Jane and Dominic, who will remember him for his spontaneous outdoor adventures, wild bedtime stories and barbecue sauce. Join us in celebrating Hilaire's life at the Weathersfield Center Church on Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m., led by Buffy Boke. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Hilaire Hennessy Fund “Celebrating and supporting art enrichment in local schools,” c/o 501 Main Street, Chester, VT 05143. The family would like to thank Chester Police Department, Chester Ambulance, Springfield Fire and Rescue and Springfield Hospital Emergency Department for their efforts and support.
