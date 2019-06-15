Hilda Choquet RUTLAND — The graveside service for Hilda Irene Choquet, 79, of Rutland who died Monday morning December 31, 2018 in Castleton will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at the East Clarendon Cemetery. The Pastor Derik Kerber from Revive Church in Poultney will officiate. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.