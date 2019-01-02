Hilda I. Choquet RUTLAND — Hilda Irene Choquet, 79, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Castleton. She was born March 7, 1939, in Rutland, the daughter of William and Luella (Welch) Wyman. She was employed in Rutland as a caregiver at Eden Park Nursing Home and for the Sevigny family. Mrs. Choquet enjoyed embroidering, doing word search puzzles, watching Animal Planet, cooking, as well as feeding the squirrels and birds. She was an avid Red Sox fan. Survivors include her children Norman Flanders, of Clarendon, Deborah Flanders, of Rutland, Kevin Flanders, of Proctor, Laura Coleman, of Castleton, Alan Flanders, of Queensbury, New York, Monica Gibson, of Bennington, Rebecca Dydo, of West Rutland; three stepdaughters Shannon Choquet, of Indiana, Ann Beaudon, of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, Mary Patricia Hicks, of Putnam, Connecticut; three siblings Patricia Heart, of Clarendon, Robert Wyman, of Fair Haven, Donald Wyman, of Pittsford; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Arthur Albert Choquet Jr., Aug. 13, 2018; a granddaughter; and several siblings. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, where calling hours begin at 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, VT Division, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718; or American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.