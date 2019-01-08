Hilda I. Choquet rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Hilda Irene Choquet, 79, who died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, was held Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Aldous Funeral Home. Pastor Derik Kerber, of Revive Church in Poultney, officiated. Words of remembrance were by her daughter, Rebecca Dydo, and son, Norman Flanders. Honorary bearers were her grandsons Corey Coleman, Wayne Crandle, Joey Gibson, Nicholas and Robert Flanders. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, VT Division, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718; or American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.
