Hildur P. Lemmo RUTLAND — Hildur Pauline (Anderson) Lemmo, 99, of Rutland, died March 30, 2019, at Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. Hildur was born in West Rutland Jan. 22, 1920, the daughter of August and Amanda (Johnson) Anderson formerly of Sweden. Hildur was from a family of 13 children who have predeceased her. Hildur graduated in 1937 from West Rutland High School. She attended the Elie Academy of Beauty Culture in Burlington. She was employed by Bellomo’s Beauty Shop of Rutland and Mayfair Beauty Shop of Middlebury as a beautician. Hildur was a member of Good Shepherd Church of Rutland. Hildur married Joseph Orlando Lemmo Nov. 9, 1947. They were married for 67 years. Joseph passed away Sept. 24, 2014. Together, they had four children Robert, who passed away 1948, Donald Lemmo (Suzanne), Litchfield, NH, Diane Thomas (Harry) Dacula, GA, Joseph E. Lemmo (Debra), Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church. A reception will follow. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
