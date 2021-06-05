Hollis J. Anderson TATUM, Texas — Hollis John Anderson, aged 78, went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2021. He was born in Ithaca, New York, on Dec. 17, 1942. He grew up in Vermont and graduated from Rutland High School. Hollis worked for the H.B. Zachary Co., BEK and KBR for most of his career. He moved to Tatum, Texas, in 1975 and made it his home, where he loved to be. Hollis was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Boynton (née Richmond); his stepfather, Ray Boynton; his father, John Anderson; his daughter, Jennifer Pepper (née Anderson); his grandson, T.J. Pepper; and his niece, Karmen Anderson. He leaves behind to remember him, his wife, Rachel “Rae” Anderson (née Brink); his children, Wendy Nieman, Kendra Anderson, Valerie Hyde, Kyle Ambrose and Brian Ambrose; his brother, Karl Anderson; his niece, Kay Brown; and his special cousin, Ron Sherwin; along with 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 5, in the Tatum Cemetery in Tatum, Texas, at 11 a. m. with a memorial service at the Tatum United Methodist Church following. Memorial gifts may be given to the Tatum United Methodist Church, in lieu of flowers.
