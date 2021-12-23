Holly L. Ross FAIR HAVEN — The celebration of life for Holly Louise Ross, 34, who died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Fair Haven American Legion Post 49 hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743 to establish a fund for Dyna.
