Holly L. Ross FAIR HAVEN — Holly Louise Ross, 34, of Fair Haven, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Hampton, New York. Born on Jan. 2, 1987, in Poultney, Holly was the beloved youngest daughter of Jean (Eaton) and Paul R. Ross Sr., of Poultney, Vermont. Holly grew up in North Poultney, attending Poultney Elementary School and later, Poultney High School where she graduated in 2006. She is best remembered for her room-brightening smile, infectious laugh and an ability to lift everyone's spirits through her quick wit and humor. It was these gifts, and her skilled athletic abilities, that Holly used to help the Poultney High School Varsity Cheer team win multiple state championships between 2002–2006. In addition to her Varsity team position, Holly was named a member of the UCA High School All-American Team in 2005. Holly's love of movement carried well into her adult life, where you would often see her singing karaoke and dancing. Holly loved to stay in shape and also became an avid lover of the outdoors. She enjoyed all types of hiking – from trail walks in the forests around her home to mountain hikes on the renown trails of Vermont. While spending time outside, she enjoyed bird watching or just simply taking in the beauty of her home state. Holly took pride in being an exceptional friend and always had a kind word to share. She was a spark of light that intensely loved her family, friends, but most of all, her 4-year old daughter, Dyna – who was the center of her world. For the past few years, Holly worked for Price Chopper Grocery Stores as a receiving clerk, as it allowed her to prioritize time with Dyna. Survivors include her daughter, Dyna Louise Byrne, her parents, two sisters, Rebecca Ross and Allison Reed, a brother, Paul Ross Jr. and his wife, Chrissy, all of Fair Haven; grandparents, Mary Jane Eaton, of Fair Haven, and Anthony “Tony” and Rita Ross, of North Poultney; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandparents, John W. Eaton Sr., on Nov. 1, 2019, and Janet (Simmes) Ross, on Dec. 27, 1993. A celebration of life and burial in the Cedar Grove Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743, to establish a fund for Dyna.
