Homer Carl Brown PAWLET — Homer Carl Brown, age 76, passed away on July 12, 2022. Homer was born in Danby, VT on January 6, 1944, the son of the late Merritt and Velma (Corey) Brown. He was an extremely proud and happy dairy farmer for his entire working life. He was an extremely hard worker which comes with farming, but he loved it. When he gave up farming due to health reasons…it was a sad day. He loved hunting and trapping. He enjoyed going to yard and tag sales and hosting his own, which was on a large scale. Felix Reed who also had a passion for yard sales and both buying and selling would attend Homer’s sales as well as Homer attending Felix’s. There was some world always some buying and selling going on with those two. There is no doubt some world class haggling going on in heaven with those two. He was very fond of his dachshunds dogs. He treated them like family. Homer was predeceased by his brother William and his wife Jessie, brother Corey and his wife Bianca, sister-in-law Verna , and brothers Cecil, Mervin and Douglas. Survivors are a brother Nelson, and his only sister Tulita (Brown) Cleveland. He is also survived by his extended family of nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law Lynn and Carol. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Noon at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 11 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
