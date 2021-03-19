Hon. Peter Hall NORTH CHITTENDEN — Peter Hall of North Chittenden, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, died on March 11, 2021, in Rutland. He was 72 years old. Hall was, in every respect, a good man. He was an exemplary public servant, a gentleman, a beloved family member, a kind and dear friend to many, and a quintessential Vermonter. Judge Hall was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Nov. 9, 1948, and moved to Vermont at age 11, growing up in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Peter considered, and prided himself on being, a Vermonter. His great-great-grandfather, Peter Washburn, was governor of Vermont in the 1850s. Judge Hall attended the Hotchkiss School and then the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, where he was a Morehead scholar. He then earned a master’s degree in English, also at UNC, before graduating cum laude from Cornell Law School in 1977. After law school, Judge Hall served as law clerk to Judge Albert Coffrin of the District of Vermont before becoming an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont. At the time, he was one of the district’s three assistant attorneys, and he quickly became First Assistant U.S. Attorney. In 1986, he left government service to form Reiber, Kenlan, Schwiebert, Hall and Facey P.C. in Rutland. He served as president of the Rutland County Bar Association and the Vermont Bar Association. In 2001, he returned to public service as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont. Following three successful years, he was nominated to the Court of Appeals by President George W. Bush. He became Vermont’s only federal appellate Judge in July 2004. Chief Judge Livingston of the 2nd Circuit, in a statement following Judge Hall’s death, explained that “[h]e served with distinction on that Court, which hears appeals from the federal district courts in New York, Connecticut, and Vermont. The Court of Appeals is regarded as one of the nation’s finest courts, with special prominence in commercial and financial cases, as well as criminal cases on appeal […]. Judge Hall brought to the Court a wealth of relevant experience.” Continuing his service to his profession, Judge Hall served as a delegate of the Federal Judges Association to the International Association of Judges. As a delegate, he traveled the world, working with foreign judiciaries on matters of administration, independence, continuing education and governmental relations. He took great pride in representing his country and made many friends the world over. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Vermont Law School and the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was a guest lecturer at the Law School and dedicated himself to developing Vermont’s next generation of lawyers. Judge Hall mentored many talented young attorneys who worked as his law clerks during his time on the bench. His former clerks now work in prominent and varied roles in private practice and public service. Their success was always a source of pride for him. At home, Peter enjoyed farm work, fishing, throwing horseshoes, gardening and annual pig roasts. He took particular care and pride in roasting meats and hosting celebrations for family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Dunton; three children, Samuel Hall of Chittenden, Susan Firth of Montclair, New Jersey, and Elizabeth Hall of Portland, Maine; three grandchildren, Simon and Otis Firth and Warren Cresswell; two stepchildren, Anna and Clyde Dunton-Gallagher; two step-grandchildren, Mae Dunton-Gallagher and Caleb Brown. He is also survived by three sisters, Mary R. Hall, Susan Hall and Margaret Hall, and a brother, Thomas Hall; a stepsister, Rebecca Jensen, and a stepbrother, David Paine. He was loved and will be missed by many more than can ever be listed. A memorial service will be held in Rutland later this year. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to: The Vermont Bar Foundation (vtbarfoundation.org); Yale School of Medicine designated to the Jim McNiff Fund for Kidney Cancer Research https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F2I7HCp4&data=04%7C01%7Clinda.lorimer%40yale.edu%7C3f29f100d0d544847d4a08d8e7b18e8b%7Cdd8cbebb21394df8b4114e3e87abeb5c%7C0%7C0%7C637514097088066721%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=xuOccLT8u0YbhQ5K3i5HLTGKNFQpKNm%2BSfnuW6h60Jk%3D&reserved=0 Donations can also be sent to Yale School of Medicine, c/o Tamiko Collier, Office of Development, P.O. Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519. In the memo line, please indicate your support is in "memory of Judge Peter Hall."
