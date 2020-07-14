Hon. Theodore S. Mandeville Jr. RUTLAND — Theodore Smith Mandeville Jr., 92, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away at his home in Pennsylvania on July 8, 2020. Ted was born on June 6, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of Theodore S. Mandeville and Ruth (Patterson) Mandeville. He attended high school in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and graduated from Denison University in Granville, Ohio. Ted enrolled in law school at Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in Cleveland, but because of the outbreak of the Korean War, he left after his first year to serve in the Navy. He was assigned to a cruiser, the USS Juneau, which saw action in the Korean Theater then later served in Germany with the U.S. occupation forces. Upon completion of his initial term of service, he returned to Cleveland to complete his legal education. Ted was then recruited into the Central Intelligence Agency serving in Washington, D.C., and again in Germany. In 1961, the Navy asked Ted to return to active duty. He did so and served as a judge advocate in Washington, D.C. In 1962, Ted met and married Patricia A. Orye, a naval intelligence officer. They were transferred to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where their two children, Leslie Ann and Theodore S. III, were born. Subsequent assignments took the family to several duty stations in California. Upon Ted’s retirement from the Navy in 1972, the family moved to Vermont. Ted practiced law in Rutland until 1980 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Vermont District Court bench. He formally retired in 1994, but continued to hear cases until 2007. Ted was admitted to the bar of several courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court and the bars of Ohio and Vermont. Following his retirement, Ted and Pat enjoyed many trips abroad. Ted was an enthusiastic skier who also enjoyed golf and tennis, doing all three well into his late-80s. Ted was active in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ where he served on various boards and committees. He was also a member of the church choir and the Rutland Area Chorus for over 30 years. Ted also volunteered at the Rutland Regional Medical Center for 20 years; on the Board of Directors of AAA for Northern New England from 1994-1998; and a member of the Navy-Marine Corps Retired Judge Advocates Associations. Ted and his wife were also passionate supporters of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. In January of 2019, Ted and Pat relocated to an assisted living facility in Jamison, Pennsylvania, to be near their son and his family. He is survived by his wife, Pat; his daughter, Leslie Benners and husband David of Dallas, Texas; his son, Ted III and wife Laura of Jamison, Pennsylvania; and his grandchildren, Griffin Smith Benners, Jackson Ownby Benners, Madeline Patricia Mandeville, Declan Peter Mandeville and Kalena Lynn Mandeville; also, a sister, Ann M. Bruere of Mount Vernon, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Vermont Symphony Orchestra, 2 Church St. 3B, Burlington, VT 05704; Grace Congregational UCC, Court Street, Rutland, VT 05701; Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19804; or to an area of your choice. Funeral services will be held in Vermont, date yet to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.