Horace A. Bezanson LEBANON — Horace A. Bezanson, 88 passed away on December 19,2022 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon NH Services will be held at a later date in the Spring. A full Obituary may be found at www.fentonandhennessey.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, VT
