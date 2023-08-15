Howard A. Cavacas CENTER RUTLAND — Howard Antonio Cavacas of Center Rutland Vermont, 90, passed away on August 10, 2023 at home following a long battle with Alzheimers. Howard was born in Proctor VT on February 16, 1933 along with his identical twin brother Hurley to Lillian (Pfenning) and Antonio Cavacas. He graduated from Rutland High School class of 1951. He and his twin, Hurley, were drafted for the Korean War and served for two years. After his honorable discharge, he married Catherine McNamara of West Rutland on October 14, 1956. He was employed by First National, A&P, D”Amante’s store In Claremont NH, Grand Union and Price Chopper, all in the meat department. Working for the First National Supermarket took him to Claremont, New Hampshire where he and his wife raised their family. Upon returning to the Rutland area, he worked for and retired from Price Chopper. it was a short retirement as he returned to Price chopper as a part time employee as well as driving cars for Carey’s Auto. He was Commander of the VFW, and member of the American Legion, and the Loyal Order of Moose in Rutland. Howard leaves behind his life partner, Patricia Leonard of Center Rutland VT; his children: daughter Peggy Wardrop and husband, John of Lebanon,NH ; daughter Joanne Rogers and husband Jim of Cornish, NH ; Patricia’s children Phil and Matt Holmquist and Kendra Moody(John): Grandchildren; Samantha Mann and Amanda D’Acunto, Ben(Alexandra) and Katie Wardrop, Michael(Savanna) and Jacob (Breanna) Cavacas along with Patricia’s grandchildren Leah and Rachel Moody. Howard also leaves behind great-grandchildren Anastasia, Riley, Siena, and Wilder along with great great grandchildren Dalton, Gracelyn and Wrenleigh and his rescue dog Randy. Howard is also survived by his sister, Jean Harrington of Ocala, Florida and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife, Catherine, his son, Robert Cavacas, his mother Lillian and father Antonio Cavacas, stepfather Carl Peterson, stepmother Lenora, brothers Edward, Albert, and twin Hurley Sr. Calling hours will be Thursday August 17th from 5-7pm at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St, Rutland, VT. Funeral services will be held on Friday August 18th at 11am at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. a reception will follow at the VFW Hall on Wales Street. The family wishes to thank the VA center in White River and Rutland VT, RRMC along with all of his doctors and the area ambulance services for their wonderful care. A special thank you to the Rutland area VNA and Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.