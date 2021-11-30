Howard “Buzzy” Carden Jr. HANCOCK — Howard Roe “Buzzy” Carden Jr., of Hancock, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Born in the Rochester Hollows on March 8, 1946, to Howard Sr. and Winifred (Dowd), Buzzy lived in Hancock for most of his life. He attended Hancock graded school through eighth grade and later received his GED, as he went to work in the family artesian well drilling business at a young age. He continued his work as a well driller for his father until he began employment as a drill technician for Exxon oil. During that time, he traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and South America. Returning to Vermont in 1977 following the death of his father, he took over the business his father started. He married Elsie Claire Harlow in April of 1984; they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he worked in the gold mining industry. Moving back to Vermont once work became scarce, he then spent the latter part of his life working mining verde antique marble, logging with his team of horses, operating the boilers at Chesapeake Hardwoods in Hancock and lastly, he obtained his CDL and drove dump truck for Ken Beattie. Buzzy’s favorite hobbies, pastimes and passions included bird watching, gardening (which he was gifted in), hunting, dancing, fishing, cooking, computer gaming, gold panning, metal detecting, spending time with his treasured grandchildren, watching YouTube videos (often in foreign languages he didn’t speak), driving the back roads of the valley, and telling stories that were full of potential half-truths. His greatest joy was the life and time spent with his soulmate, “Elsie-Claire.” Buzzy was a stubborn and steely hearted man in the first half of his life. His gruff exterior and bellowing voice remained a characteristic of endearment as it softened with age. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elsie Carden; and his children, Margaret (Mark) Neiertz, of New York, Brian (Tracy) Bissonnette, of North Carolina, Brandy (Kerrin) Booth, of Georgia, Renee Mongeur, of Rochester, Shannon (Robert) Walker, of Rochester, Heather (Jeremiah) Needham, of Granville; and his special nephew and surrogate son, Joseph (Daria) Carden, of North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley, Rhea, Vanessa, KC, Clay, Austin, Tyler, Aly, Troy, Trav and Andrea; his sisters, Winona Walker, of Hancock, and Becky Soutiere, of Florida; his numerous nieces and nephews; and nine great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Dennis. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Lucie Jane Curtis, his brother, Joseph; his grandson, Damian Carden, his granddaughter, Ashley Bissonnette; and his beloved pets, Rosie, Toby and Dakota. His family would like to issue a special thank you to Granville First Response, WRVA and the wonderful, compassionate staff at the CVMC ICU in Berlin. There are no calling hours. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Pierce Hall in Rochester, followed by a burial in the Hancock Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in his name, please donate to Potters Angel Rescue (https://www.pottersangelsrescue.org/give), who led him to his beloved pets, Rosie and Dennis. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
