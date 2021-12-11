Howard C. Papineau RUTLAND — Howard C. “Pappy” Papineau, 87, died Dec. 7, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 1, 1934, in Rutland, the son of Arthur G. and Marion M. (Hyland) Papineau. He graduated from Rutland High School. Mr. Papineau was a coffee salesman for LaTourain Coffee and Green Mountain Coffee. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Rutland American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, dancing and listening to country music. Survivors include two children, Shelly Hendee, of Rutland, and Howard G. Papineau, of Perkinsville. Mr. Papineau was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Eugair) Papineau, on Nov. 22, 2017; and his siblings, Mildred Fox, Richard, Bert, Robert, Howard, Thomas and Donald Papineau. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.