Howard H. Hanson RUTLAND — Howard Hugh Hanson, 85, died July 23rd at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 18, 1938, in Port Chester New York, the son of Walter and Alice Hanson. He graduated from Greenwich Connecticut High School in 1956, from the University of Connecticut in 1963, and earned a Master’s Degree in Taxation from Pace University in New York in 1985. Howard married Barbara L. Castle in Rutland, Vermont on June 29th, 1985. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Taegu, Korea. He worked for a number of CPA firms, and was later self-employed. Howard was an avid sports fan, classic music and movie enthusiast, voracious reader and student of history. Survivors include his wife Barbara (Castle) Hanson of Rutland, stepson, William P. McGrath, his partner Diana Matt and granddaughter, Makayla White of Poultney; three sisters, Susan Ridlon of Hobe Sound, Florida, Judith Melanson of Marion, Massachusetts, and Pam Barca of Palm City, Florida, and several beloved nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Alice Hanson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday August 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Anera.org.
