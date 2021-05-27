Howard N. Robinson MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Howard Nolan Robinson, 88, of Middletown Springs, passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2021, after a prolonged illness. He was born on May 29, 1932, so he died just 12 days shy of his 89th birthday. He was the youngest of three sons born to William Robinson and Mayme Fay (Forston) Robinson of Shawnee, Oklahoma, where he was born and grew up. After graduating from the local high school, he enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, but left after two years, whereupon he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. The Korean War was still going on, but his unit was sent to Germany where they guarded a then-top-secret atomic cannon, dubbed “Atomic Annie.” He enjoyed the opportunity to travel throughout western Europe during his leaves. A high point for him was attending midnight Christmas Eve services at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris with a local Parisian family. After completing his term of military service, Howard returned to the University of Oklahoma and graduated in 1958 with a degree in English literature. While in college, he spent his summers playing the piano with an old-time jazz group in Estes Park, Colorado. Upon graduation, he continued his jazz piano career full time in Denver. For a while, he played an upright piano that he had wired up himself, so that it had different colors of Christmas tree lights attached near the top, each light wired to a different key, so people could sit at a distance and “see” all the notes he was playing. He met his future wife, Judy (Kelly), in 1963 in Boulder, Colorado, when they were both attendants in the wedding of mutual friends; they were married a year later. While continuing his music, he also began a second career working in restaurants, with a goal of owning one himself. In 1976, they moved to Paonia, a small town in western Colorado, where they fulfilled that dream when they purchased a restaurant there. (However, it should be noted that he soon brought in a piano, so he and other local acoustical musicians could have jam sessions on weekends. It was never clear who was having the most fun, Howard, or the restaurant patrons.) They left Paonia in 1982 for Missoula, Montana, so that Judy could fulfill her dream of studying economics at the University of Montana. Soon thereafter, Howard decided to go back to school himself in order to follow in his mother’s footsteps and become a nurse. Later, they decided they should both transfer to the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He graduated in 1987 with his second bachelor’s degree, this one in nursing, and thus began his third career – in psychiatric nursing. Throughout all these career changes, he was also helping raise three sons. He was a devoted husband and father to Judy and their boys, always loving, patient and kind, with an unfailing humility, grace and sense of humor. For example, at one point, he knew that his 15-year-old son was climbing out his second-story window at night upon occasion, and he knew all along where the boy was going – but had the wisdom, grace and humor to wait a few years before mentioning it. The boys were grown by 2001, the year Howard and Judy moved to Vermont when Judy accepted a faculty position at Castleton University, and Howard continued his career as an RN in the psychiatric unit at Rutland Regional Hospital. Many colleagues and patients remarked on his compassion and ability to make his patients feel at ease through laughter. He retired in 2017. He enjoyed the company of friends in town and helping out at community events. By then, the piano playing was purely recreational. He last played for his family just a few weeks before he died. Howard is survived by his wife, their three sons and four grandchildren: Rob Robinson-Jasper (Julie) and their children, Isaiah and Georgia, of Seattle; Douglas Robinson and his fiancée, Portia Judson, of Bar Harbor, Maine; and David Robinson (Gina) and their children, David and Isabella, of Middletown Springs. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers, James Robinson of Pittsburgh, and Judge A. Carl Robinson of Muskogee, Oklahoma. Howard Robinson will be most remembered for his kindness, patience, generosity of spirit and unflagging sense of humor. Each of his three careers were all about serving others – he entertained them, he fed them, and he cared for those who were ill. He took life as it came and even in his final days, was quick to find the humor in things. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at the family home in June. All friends and acquaintances are invited. Commemorative donations may be sent to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region at VNAHSR Philanthropy, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701 or given online at www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/donate.
