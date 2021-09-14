Howard N. Smith BENNINGTON — Howard Norman Smith, 90, of Bennington, Vermont, formerly of Springfield, Vermont, died on April 7, 2021. He was born on April 21, 1930, in Hanover, New Hampshire. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vermont. Donations in memory of Howard can be made to the Union Street Elementary School Family Literacy Project, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.