Howard N. Smith BENNINGTON — Howard Norman Smith, 90, of Bennington, Vermont, formerly of Springfield, Vermont, died on April 7, 2021. He was born on April 21, 1930, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the son of Roland Wilferd Smith and Bernadeen Elnora Tobin. On Aug. 14, 1954, he was married to Roberta Lovely in Lebanon, New Hampshire. It is difficult to narrow down into just a few words, to encompass, all that embodied Howard because he was so much to so many people. When people think of Howard and the life he led, they think of kindness, gratitude, respect, family and the importance of hard work. From humble beginnings, Howard dedicated his life to his family and his career in education. He overcame the hardship of his youth and modeled himself for success, passing that on to others. He always knew how fortunate he was and was grateful to those who helped him, never getting caught up in bitterness or anger. He believed education was the most important thing one could invest in and dedicated his life’s work to this cause. He graduated from Hanover High School, class of 1948. He then attended Keene State Teachers College where he received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. He also went on to receive his master’s degree in School Administration from Boston University. He was a first-generation college graduate and made sure to pass the importance of education down through the generations of his family. His family attributes where they are today, the success that they have had and their intense “Smith work ethic,” to the example Howard set. He taught them all that, no matter how high the obstacle, you can, and will, overcome it. The example he set was to do everything with kindness and respect, traits that will continue to be passed down through the generations of Smiths to come. Howard began teaching in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and later moved to Springfield, Vermont, in 1960, where he worked until 1990. He began his career in Springfield as an elementary teaching principal and ended as elementary supervisor for the district. Howard was the last elementary supervisor in the state of Vermont as the position retired with him. He was a forward thinker, always using his knowledge to improve education in Springfield by instituting such things as mandatory kindergarten and Title 1. He never judged others and always chose to recognize the positive in everyone. Howard’s life was built on helping and supporting others to succeed and make their personal aspirations a reality. He was a revered, respected and beloved Springfield resident with a wonderful sense of humor and a penchant for nicknames. Howard was the absolute best grandfather to his five grandchildren. He took up skiing and biking in his retirement to be active and involved with his grandchildren. There are an abundance of vivid memories that have shaped them into who they are today: from walks in the woods, wheelbarrow rides, special weekend trips to Santa’s Village, helping to plant, till and harvest the garden, catching massive bullfrogs at Butch’s pond, and countless more. He was always present at life’s important moments, school plays, sports events, recitals, graduations and weddings. We love you so very much Grandpa, thank you for your love and support in our lives. Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Roberta (Lovely) Smith; his two sons and their wives, Michael H. and Nancy Smith, and Bruce Smith and Jennifer Clarkson-Smith; his five adoring grandchildren and their partners, Heidi Smith and Dylan Hall, Caitlin Smith and Derrek Eckhardt, Eric Smith and Julia Scotti, Michael R. Smith and Stephanie Gursky, and Jeffrey Smith and Kayla Brown; his sister and brother, Shirley (Smith) and Chummy Chamberlain, and John and Susan Smith. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernadeen (Tobin) and Roland Smith; his brothers, David Smith, Lewis Smith; and sisters, Elsie (Smith) Ewing and Jane (Smith) Carle. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond of Bennington, Vermont, and the BAYADA Hospice team for their unwavering support and compassion for both Roberta and Howard. Donations in memory of Howard can be made to the Union Street Elementary School Family Literacy Project, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Burial will occur at a later date to be announced. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
