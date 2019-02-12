Howard Ray Prouty HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Howard Ray Prouty, age 88, of Hawthorne, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Gainesville. Howard was born in Manchester Depot, Vermont, on July 31, 1930, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Etta (Jefts) Prouty. Howard was the 10th of their 12 children, including Theodore, Raymond, Edna, Irving, Norman, Carl, Ralph, Harold, Donald, Clyde and Mildred. Howard was a logger for Coleman's of Rawsonville, Vermont, then worked at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort in Peru, Vermont, for many years and was also employed by Merrill’s Excavating of Londonderry, Vermont, before retiring. He loved the outdoors, caring for lawns, landscaping and spending time with family and friends. Howard was predeceased by his son, David Lyn Prouty; and outlived two wives Joan (Rawson) Prouty and Ella (Barrett) Prouty. Survivors include his daughter, Laura Mae (Leopold) Fillion; stepson Cornelius Burnham; and daughter-in-law Terry Prouty. In addition, he is survived by his five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be at a later date in the Rawsonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.