Hugh F. Elliott GREELEY, CO — The memorial service for Hugh Frederick Elliott, 102, of Greeley, CO and formerly Rutland, VT who died November 29, 2022 will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11 AM in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ Chapel. Hugh and Phyllis Elliott raised their children, Jack (RHS Class of 1972) and Doug (Class of 1976) in Rutland. The Rev. Terry Hanley, pastor, will officiate. Following the service a collation will be held in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in Cavendish Village Cemetery. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.