Hugh F. Elliott GREELEY, CO — Hugh Frederick Elliott died on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, at the age of 102 in Greeley, Colorado. He was born to Mary Irene (White) and Hugh Henry Elliott in Rutland, Vermont on July 6, 1920. Hugh and his sister Ruth grew up in Cavendish, Vermont and, after his father’s death and a family move to Rutland, he attended and graduated from Rutland High School. Shortly thereafter, he graduated from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt. With the outbreak of WWII, after training at Lowry Field in Denver, in Pueblo, Colorado, and in Biloxi, Mississippi, Hugh served with the 94th Bomb Group, 332nd Bombardment Squadron, in Bury St. Edmunds, England as a Bombsight mechanic for B-17 bombers. He participated in Air Offensive-Europe, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe and received the Victory Medal, Good Conduct Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon, and the Distinguished Unit Badge. When he returned from the War, Hugh married Phyllis Mae (Williams) Elliott and they had three children: Clinton (died shortly after birth), Jack Paul “Mickey” Elliott, and Douglas Edward Elliott. The family settled in Rutland (after a few years in California) to raise the children. Hugh held a variety of jobs during his life, including insurance and real estate sales in Vermont and later as bartender at the Moose Club in Rutland. Much of his middle years were spent in California, where he worked as Pool Bar Manager at the Canyon Hotel in Palm Springs. He also managed liquor stores at various times – Sun Air Liquors in Cathedral City, CA. and Country Club Liquors in Palm Desert, CA. During semi-retirement, he also ran a pool service and did maintenance at the International Lodge in Palm Desert for many years. Hugh was a resident of Palm Desert Greens Country Club for much of his time in the desert. In early 2002, Hugh moved to Colorado to be near family and lived with Doug and his family - (wife Olivia Agutti (Okwaare) Elliott, along with daughters Daniella, Gabriella, and Sierra in Aurora, Colorado and continued with them to Greeley, Colorado in 2021. Jack and his family (Bernadette (Brooks) Elliott, and their children Gabriel and Michaela) also lived in Aurora and Hugh spent valued time with them, as well. Other survivors include MaryAnn (Ball) and Tim Waite and family, Nancy (Ball) and John Fox and family, and Dan and Carol Ann Luby and family. Hugh’s family will host a celebration of life on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Colorado Community Church, 14000 E. Jewell Ave., Aurora, CO 80012. Condolences may be shared at AdamsonCares.com.
