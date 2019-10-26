Hugh J. Hughes rites POULTNEY — The funeral service for Hugh John Hughes, 71, who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, was held Thursday at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Susan Hardman-Zimmerman of Poultney Methodist Church officiated. Burial followed in Poultney Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Air Force and J. Claire Carmody American Legion Post 39. Chaplain was Walter Pratt and bugler was Jamie Wescott. A reception followed at the Poultney American Legion hall. Bearers were John Towne, Rick Baptie, Malcolm MacIntyre, Dan Foley and Mike Stephenson. Lee Lodge F&AM held a fraternal service Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad.
