Hugh J. Hughes POULTNEY — Hugh John Hughes, 71, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 8, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Gwilym and Charlotte (Griffith) Hughes. He graduated in 1966 from Poultney High School and attended the University of Maryland. Mr. Hughes served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Korea until his honorable discharge in 1970. He was employed by Central Vermont Public Service Corp., Bennington office, then by Vermont Composites-Bennington. He was a member of J. Claire Carmody American Legion Post 39 and Lee Lodge Free and Accepted Masons in Castleton. Survivors include two daughters Heather Stewart, of Bennington, and Melissa Stearns, of Hoosick, New York; three brothers David “Trevor” Hughes, of Poultney, Richard and Thomas Hughes, both of Fort Worth, Texas; and four grandchildren. Mr. Hughes was predeceased by a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Hughes, in 1953 and a brother, Robert Hughes, Sept. 20, 2019. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad.
