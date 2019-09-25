Hull P. Maynard Jr. SHREWSBURY — The Celebration of Life for Hull Platt Maynard Jr., 85, who died Aug. 29, 2019, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 8 Court St., Rutland. The Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, associate minister, will officiate. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
