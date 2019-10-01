Hull P. Maynard Jr. rites SHREWSBURY — The Celebration of Life for Hull Platt Maynard Jr., 85, who died Aug. 29, 2019, was held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Rutland. The Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, associate minister, officiated. Musicians were Alastair Stout and Diane Chartrand. Soloist was Julia Doiron. Clarinetist was Bud Leeds III. Violinists were Magdalena and Todd Maynard. Eulogists were The Hon. James Douglas, Dr. Mark Price and Atty. John Aicher. Words of remembrance were offered by children Jill, Hull III, Todd and Sarah; and grandchildren Margo, Isabelle, Samantha and Charles. The reception was held at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.