Hunter Tate Ashcroft POULTNEY — Hunter Tate Ashcroft, 20, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 20, 2000, in Rutland, the son of Karl and Lorrie Ashcroft. He was a second-year Criminal Law student at Castleton University where he was on the dean's list. Mr. Ashcroft enjoyed playing online games. Survivors include his parents of Poultney; his sister, Heather Tate, and three nephews; his paternal grandparents, Dr. Richard and Linda Ashcroft of Moncks Corners, South Carolina; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Anne Freeley. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when the pandemic is over. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Spay Neuter Incentive Program (VSNIP), P.O. Box 104, Bridgewater, VT 05034. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
