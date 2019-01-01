Hurley R. Cavacas Sr. rites RUTLAND -- The funeral service for Hurley Robert Cavacas Sr., 85, who died Dec. 20, 2018, was held Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, officiated. The organist was John Riddle and the vocalist was Lorie Routhier. The eulogy was by Hurley Cavacas Jr. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery with American Legion Post #31 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #648 color guards providing military honors. A reception followed at the VFW Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
