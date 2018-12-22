Hurley Robert Cavacas Sr. RUTLAND - Hurley Robert Cavacas Sr., 85, passed away on Dec. 20, 2018, at The Pines at Rutland after a seven-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Hurley was born in Proctor on Feb. 16, 1933, the son of Antonio and Lillian (Pfenning) Cavacas. He graduated from Rutland High School class of 1951. He and his twin, Howard, were drafted for the Korean War and served for over two years. After his honorable discharge, he married Irene Marchinkoski on June 30, 1955. He was employed by Lindholm's, Finast, A&P, Price Chopper and the Killington Market, all in the meat department. He and Irene purchased Kamuda’s market in Proctor which they ran for several years as Cavacas Country Store. For his retirement, he delivered medicine for Rite Aid and drove for Carey’s Auto. He was commander of the VFW, treasurer of the Dodge House, a member of the Moose and the American Legion. He leaves behind his son, Hurley Jr. and wife Terry; grandchildren Brittany, Nicole (Max) Emmons, of Rutland, Zachary (Justine) and their son, Alder, of Stockbridge, also Emilio Rosario (Marley) and their children Elizer, Alaina and Mia, whom he thought of as his own grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin, Howard (Pat), of Center Rutland; sister, Jean Harrington, of Florida; brothers-in-law Richard Marchinkoski, of Pittsford, John (Janet) Marchinkoski, of Ira, and sister-in-law, Emily Czachor, of Rutland; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene; his mother, father, stepfather Carl Peterson, stepmother Lenora; brothers Edward and Albert. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial with military honors will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will follow at the VFW Hall on Wales Street. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pines for their wonderful care and all his doctors over the years, especially Dr. Eisemann. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland.
