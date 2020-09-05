Ian David Grant Booth FOREST DALE — Ian David Grant Booth, 85, of Forest Dale, Vermont, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at The Meadows Nursing Home. Ian was born March 4, 1935, in Vergennes, Vermont, to Austin Wilkins Booth and Christine Wood Grant Booth. He graduated from Vergennes Union High School in 1954. He joined the United States Air Force after graduating and was stationed for some time in Germany. He was employed by A&P and Grand Union for many years and fulfilled his dream of owning a general store in 1976. He owned Booth’s Junction Store in Forest Dale, Vermont, for 25 years. He was guardian ad litem for many years sharing his love to all. He married Doreen Anning on March 3, 1960. He adopted Doreen’s daughter, Julie Marie, and he and Doreen had four daughters, Deborah Ann, Diana Lynn, Alison Jane and Maureen Anita. He later re-married Rena Marie Castonguay in 1980. He and Rena were married for 35 years. He enjoyed going for drives anywhere, music amateur, shopping (especially Costco), golfing, caddying at Basin Harbor Resort during his high school years and watching Red Sox baseball and Bruins hockey. He loved people and had the gift to gab and loved chatting with his customers at the store. When he came to live at The Meadows, he made many friends and was often found sitting at the nurses’ station visiting with staff and residents. He was immensely proud of his daughters, stepchildren and grandchildren. He enjoyed having his grandchildren over for sleepovers, family gatherings and holidays and never missed an opportunity to attend their sporting or school events. He was easy-going, good-natured and lenient and allowed his grandchildren to get away with most everything. Ian is survived by his sister, Jean Burrell and husband Pat and their three children, Kevin James, Karen Sue and Michelle Jean; his five daughters, Julie Marie LaRocca, Deborah Ann Kimball and husband William, Diana Lynn Harvey, Alison Jane McCullough and Maureen Anita Booth; his stepchildren, Lynn Delancey and Donny Castonguay; his grandchildren, Sarah and Stephanie Kimball, Nicole and Natalie Marchese, Brittany Booth, Ian “Taylor” Booth and Avery Provin, Brandi and Travis Delancey and Ryan Castonguay. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rena Castonguay, in 2012; and his daughter-in-law, Mary Castonguay. A memorial service will be held in Gage Cemetery in Ferrisburgh on Sept. 12, at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.