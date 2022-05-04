Ian R. Mackenzie MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Ian Rodger Mackenzie, 68, of Middletown Springs, Vermont, and Penn, Bucks., UK, passed away on April 5, 2022, after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He was born on March 11, 1954, in Kolkata, India, the son of John Mackenzie, of Dundee, Scotland, and Joan (Smith) Mackenzie, of Australia. He came to England at the age of 6 and attended schools in Maidenhead, spending summers on a farm in Grandtully, Scotland. He and his sister worked on the grouse moors, covering up to 20 miles a day, rode ponies and fished and swam the River Tay. Ian studied land management at the Cirencester Agricultural College. He became a certified BASI ski instructor and taught for several seasons in Aviemore, Scotland, as well as Austria, France and Australia. He served as manager for the British National Ski Team, then travelled the snowboard racing circuit as a brand representative, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Shaw, who was sponsored by Burton Snowboards. Ian and Betsy married in 1996 in Manchester Center, Vermont. He built their home in Middletown Springs where they raised two daughters. The family also spent several years in Bois D’Arcy, France. Ian worked as a carpenter and photographer and was also a gifted baker, guitarist, woodworker and silversmith. He was a tall, gentle, dignified man, an instant friend to dogs and horses. He returned to Scotland and England in 2021, accompanied by his family, and passed away at the home of his sister, Jennifer M. Bingham, in Penn, Buckinghamshire. In addition to his wife and sister, he leaves two daughters, Esther Isabelle and Isla Campbell Mackenzie, along with extended family in the UK, U.S. and Australia. He also leaves many steadfast lifelong friends whose support never failed as he faced the challenge of an untreatable, terminal illness. A celebration of life will be held on June 25, 2022, at Puttenham Place Farm, Penn, Bucks., UK. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Ian’s behalf to Cure PSP Inc.
