Ida J. Bell FAIR HAVEN — Ida J. Bell, 81, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Brownsville, New York, the daughter of Nicholas and Frances (Suski) Calandro. She graduated from high school in Eastchester, New York. Mrs. Bell was a member of Life Ministries Church and a volunteer at Fair Haven Concerned. Survivors include three children Karen Davoren, of Benson, Kristi Oakes, of Carmel, New York, Steven Bell, of Pawling, New York; a sister, Patricia LaMomica, of Pleasantville, New York; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, George R. Bell II, in 1985; and two sons George Bell III in 1989, Randolph Bell in 2001. There are no public services. Burial will be at a later date in New York. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
