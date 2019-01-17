Ilmari Enola BRATTLEBORO — Ilmari Alexander “John” Enola, 91, of Western Avenue, died peacefully Monday morning, Jan. 14, 2019, at Pine Heights Nursing Home, following a period of declining health. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 15, 1927, the youngest child of Selim Allen and Hannah Pauline (Lind) Enola. Both of his parents were from Finland, John’s first language. The family moved to Vermont from Brooklyn in 1932 and resided in Eastham (a hamlet of Shrewsbury) and Mount Holly. John was raised and educated in Mount Holly, graduating from Mount Holly Elementary School in 1941 and Rutland High School, Class of 1946. He went on to graduate from Johnson State College in 1953. While at Johnson State, he met his wife, Virginia Lambert, and the couple were married in Johnson on June 14, 1953 (one week after graduating). John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, attached to the Air Force, Scarwaf, during the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Alaska at Elmendorf Air Force Base with the 813th Engineer Aviation Battalion. Following his honorable discharge from active service in June of 1956, he returned home to Vermont and completed graduate work at the University of Vermont, receiving his Master's degree in Education in 1958. He also received his third degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1970 and later, earned his Specialist degree in Library Science from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1983. John taught at the Austine School for the Deaf in Brattleboro, joining the faculty in 1960 teaching until June of 1991. He continued at Austine, in charge of Captioned Films Depository until 2003, retiring that year following 43 faithful years with the school. During his younger years, John also had been employed as a bellhop working at Eastern Slope Inn (NH) for several summers. He received an award from the State of Vermont House of Representatives for his 40 years as an outstanding faculty member at Austine School, and was the recipient of a Distinguished Johnson State College Alumnus award. Active civically, he was a member and past president of the Brattleboro Kiwanis Club and was active for several years with the Brattleboro Winter Carnival serving as president in 1982. A man of deep faith, he was a longtime and active member of First United Methodist Church in Brattleboro. Of his leisure time activities, he especially enjoyed traveling abroad with family and friends to many destinations in Europe and Morocco, as well as in the United States. Additionally, he liked to golf and was an avid reader and photographer. Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 65 years, he leaves one daughter, Heidi Hinson (Steven), of Worcester, Massachusetts; granddaughters Ashley Rucinski (Milosz) and Brittany Hinson; great-granddaughter, Sienna Mae Rucinski; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters Impi Cole, Helvi Parker and Helen Rosenquist, and a brother, Allen Enola. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Lawrence Lake officiating. A reception will follow the services, to be held in the church fellowship area. Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to Living Memorial Snow Sports Inc., P.O. Box 1945, Brattleboro, VT 05302-1945; or to the First United Methodist Church, 18 Town Crier Drive, Brattleboro, VT 05301. To sign an online register book or send messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
