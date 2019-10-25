Inez Ragosta Plante RUTLAND — Inez Mary Plante, 66, of Rutland, passed away from a battle with cancer Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Indian River Health Care in Granville, NY. She was born in Rutland Sept. 29, 1953, the daughter of Joseph Ragosta Sr. and Inez (Dolphin) Ragosta. Inez was employed as an LNA, providing home health care. Surviving are two daughters Stacey Fitzgerald, of the West Coast, and Bridget Fuller, of Rutland; two brothers Joseph Ragosta Jr. and John Ragosta, of Rutland, a sister, Mary Jane Lafaso, of Rutland; an uncle, Jerry Ragosta, of Rutland, and an aunt, Carmella Ragosta Carter, of Pittsford; her companion, Steven Coleman, of Rutland; two grandchildren Logan and Mia Fuller; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Christ the King School, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
