Inge Valente BRANDON/LUDLOW — Inge Valente, 75, of Brandon and Ludlow, passed away on January 25, 2023, after a brief illness at Tufts in Boston, Massachusetts. She is survived by her three children: James Bates, of Rutland, his wife Denise and their daughter Cortney Hodgdon; Christopher Valente, of Ludlow, his wife Christa and their children Mia and Cody; and Monica Valente, of Brandon and her children Megan and Caitlin Bixby and her nieces and nephews. Inge was born in Ludwigsburg Germany on July 31, 1947, daughter of Albert and Martha of Ludwigsburg, Germany and became a U.S. Citizen in 1983. Inge married Pasco R. Valente, Jr. on July 29, 1972, and they were married until his death on July 10, 2005. Inge was known for making everyone feel like family. She loved to cook big family meals and spending time with family and friends. Wake will be held February 18, 2023, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a reception to immediately follow at the Elks Club in Rutland from. Private funeral and burial service will be held at a later date in Ludlow, Vermont. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.