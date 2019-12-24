Iona M. Bumps EAST WALLINGFORD — Iona “Onie” Marjorie Bumps, 94, passed away peacefully at her home Dec. 21, 2019, with her family by her side. Iona was born Oct. 4, 1925, in Wallingford, daughter of the late Peter and Ethel (Rabtoy) Garrow. She graduated from Wallingford High School in 1944. Iona married Alfred J. Bumps on Sept. 3, 1950, in Wallingford. After raising her family, Iona went to work for MetroMail, then General Electric Aviation, retiring in 1988. Iona and her husband, Alfred, traveled the United States in their motor home with their Gold Wing motorcycle in tow, visiting the 48 contiguous United States, Alaska and all the Canadian Provinces. When their traveling was completed, they made their winter home in Winter Garden, Florida. She enjoyed spending time with family, dancing, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding and camping. Iona is survived by daughter Marjorie Barone and husband Tom, of East Wallingford, and son Kevin Bumps, of Mount Holly. She was the proud "Mimi" of eight grandchildren Stephen Bruckner, Mark Barone, Jesse LaFrancis, Chris LaFrancis, Ryan LaFrancis, Brent LaFrancis, Vanessa Bumps, Peter Bumps; and nine great-grandchildren. Iona is also survived by her brother, Peter Garrow and wife Audrey (her best friend), of Mount Holly. Iona was predeceased by her husband, Alfred, in 2015; infant son William in 1958; daughter Joanne Greenwood in 2012; son-in-law Alan Greenwood in 2005; and sisters Dorothy Hawkins and Mary Hawkins. Respecting Iona’s wishes, there will be no services. There will be a private burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, East Wallingford, at the family’s convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.